Former correction officer gets prison time for sexual assault of inmate

Oct. 11—A judge in New London on Wednesday sentenced a state former correction officer working at the state's only women's prison to nine months in prison for the sexual assault of an inmate that he claimed occurred "in a moment of weakness."

Michael Mabry, 41, of New Haven, who was fired from his job as a guard at York Correctional Institution in East Lyme, appeared before Judge John Newson to accept the sentence. He had pleaded guilty in August to second-degree sexual assault as part of a plea agreement with state prosecutors that includes 10 years of probation and registration on the state's sexual offender registry. The nine month-prison sentence is the mandatory minimum sentence under state law.

State police started investigating in May 2022, while Mabry was working third shift as a desk officer at York and responsible for the movement of inmates within his unit. One of the inmates, a 34-year-old woman who had been incarcerated since July 2014, had asked for a change in her prison employment, telling prison officials she had engaged in sexual acts with a correction officer.

Prison officials reviewed surveillance footage that revealed Mabry had received oral sex from the victim on the morning of April 27, 2022. The victim declined to talk about what happened. Prison officials contacted state police.

Mabry, when confronted with the evidence of his crime, claimed he had let the victim out of her room to clean and buff the floors for an upcoming visit by the Commissioner of the Department of Correction. While the victim was out of her room, Mabry claimed she was "flirtatious" and making sexually inappropriate sexual comments...," the arrest warrant affidavit states.

Mabry said that during the sexual encounter "he realized that it was wrong and he made the victim stop," the warrant states. "Mabry stated that the victim then went back to her cell and he returned to the desk ashamed of what he did."

He claimed there was no force, promises or threats before or after the incident and it was the only time something like that had happened. Under state law, a person can be charged with second-degree sexual assault when that individual engages in sexual intercourse with a person detained in prison and "the actor has supervisory or disciplinary authority over such other person."

"Mabry stated he had a moment of weakness and he truly regrets what he did. Mabry said he knew it was wrong and he wished he could take it back," the warrant states.

Mabry was arrested on June 30, 2022.

The victim in the case did not appear at Wednesday's sentencing.

