Former correctional officer at Devens sentenced to year in prison in civil rights case

BOSTON — A former Devens correctional officer was sentenced to federal prison for using a protective shield to strike a handcuffed inmate with severe mental disorders, according to authorities.

Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., was sentenced by a federal judge Monday to serve one year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release after a jury in December found him guilty on a civil rights charge, according to the office of Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

In 2019, Bourget was working as a correctional officer at the U.S. Bureau of Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens, where male inmates requiring specialized or long-term medical or mental health care are sent to serve federal prison sentences.

In June of that year, an inmate was pepper sprayed in the face and locked in a cell with his hands cuffed behind his back for approximately 45 minutes after "acting out" and balking at commands directing him to a different unit.

Known to suffer from severe mental disorders, the inmate was described to have become agitated and unable to respond to the verbal commands, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A group of five correctional officers entered the cell, among them Bourget. He struck the handcuffed inmate on the chin with his protective shield, resulting in the inmate's head hitting the concrete floor, causing lacerations.

“Corrections officer Seth Bourget betrayed the public trust when he violently struck a severely mentally ill inmate who was handcuffed inside a locked cell," said Christopher DiMenna, an FBI agent in Boston. "Today’s sentence holds him accountable for his blatant disregard for the laws he swore to uphold, and the civil rights he violated."

