Former correctional officer indicted for bribery scheme bringing meth, fentanyl into Seattle jail

SEATTLE - A former King County Jail guard and five others were indicted on Thursday for a bribery scheme that brought drugs like meth and fentanyl into jail.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 39-year-old Mosses Ramos worked as a correctional officer for 17 years. He was fired in September 2023. The indictment states between March and May 2023, he accepted bribes to bring meth and fentanyl into the jail for two inmates.

Both inmates, 37-year-old Michael Anthony Barquet and 25-year-old Francisco Montero, are currently incarcerated.

"Fentanyl and meth are horribly destructive in our community, and our correctional institutions are not immune. The challenge of keeping inmates safe is made much more difficult when correctional staff betray their positions of trust and authority," said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. "I credit King County law enforcement officials with working quickly and cooperatively with the FBI to identify those allegedly involved in this bribery and drug smuggling conspiracy."

The co-conspirators who were working to get the drugs to the two inmates were 38-year-old Neca Silvestre of Kent, 38-year-old Katrina Cazares of Burien and 27-year-old Kayara Zepeda Montero of Seattle.

The former correctional officer is charged with soliciting and accepting a bribe. The five other defendants are charged with bribery for paying the bribes, conspiracy to engage in bribery, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

The charges that the former correctional officer and the two inmates are facing carry a sentence of 10 years to life in prison. The other defendants face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the King County Sheriff’s Office and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story.