Former corrections officer accused of selling prescription drugs to inmates

A former corrections officer is accused of trafficking drugs into jail in exchange for money.

In August 2023 the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after receiving reports of a corrections officer taking Suboxone strips into jail to be given to an inmate in exchange for money.

After this investigation, corrections officer Adrian Blanton was immediately fired, according to a media release.

Blanton was arrested and booked into Wayne County Jail on Jan. 31 on a charge of trafficking with an inmate.

We will continue to follow this story.








