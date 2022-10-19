Former corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot medical marijuana security guard

A former Lake County corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot a security guard is out of jail Wednesday morning.

Eustis police arrested Michael Shapiro last week.

Eyewitnesses told officers that Shapiro got irritated while waiting for an order at a medical marijuana facility on highway 441.

They said he then boxed in a security guard’s van, pulled out a badge, and pointed a gun at the guard.

An arrest report shows Shapiro claimed he thought the victim was posing as a security guard planning to rob the business.

