Former corrections officer charged with running massive drug trafficking ring in Florida

A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.

Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.

“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.

Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.

“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and we intend to send her back,” he said.

Officials say that there have been 174 overdose deaths in Volusia County so far in 2022 and 900 non-fatal overdoses.

Ten people have been identified and charged in connection with conspiracy to traffic the drug.

Police say that one of those, Andrea Dunmire, is also under investigation over the death of her infant child at her home in December 2021.

Investigators say that the cause of the baby’s death was methamphetamine toxicity.

“We’re not sure exactly how it got into baby’s system. But ultimately, that parent is responsible for the care of that child and that it occurred in this situation, so we’re going to hold somebody accountable for it,” Chief Deputy Henderson said.