Former corrections officer convicted of sexual assault of Florida inmates gets 2 years in prison

A former U.S. Bureau of Prisons Correctional Officer who worked at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee was sentenced to 24 months in prison after his conviction for sexual abuse of female inmates, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Phillip Golightly, 39, of Quincy, Florida, received the 2-year sentence as 5 years of supervised release, and will be required to register as a sex offender, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida.

Golightly pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a ward on Oct. 16, 2020, charges that stated he assaulted the inmates who were at the time “under his custodial, supervisory, and disciplinary authority” at federal facilities in Marianna and Tallahassee.

The charges had a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.