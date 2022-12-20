Former corrections officer facing charges after allegedly bringing drugs into Allegheny County Jail

A former corrections officer is facing charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the Allegheny County jail.

According to a news release, 34-year-old Raymond Toomey has been charged with contraband, criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and other related offenses following an internal investigation.

Toomey was hired as a correctional officer in December 2019. He resigned from the position on Dec. 12, 2022. Allegheny County confirmed Toomey is also a former Pittsburgh police officer.

Internal affairs was contacted by jail administration on Dec. 10 regarding suspected synthetic cannabinoids, or K2, being located inside the jail.

A corrections sergeant became suspicious of an interaction between Toomey and an inmate during a search, the release said.

After review of footage and a search of the inmate’s pod, multiple items believed to be K2 were discovered. An investigation by internal affairs began once these items were discovered.

Police said Toomey was interviewed by internal affairs and gave consent for the search of his vehicle and residence. Suboxone was located in Toomey’s vehicle. Money paid to Toomey for the introduction of contraband and an electronic device used for communications and coordinating payments was discovered in his home.

The news release said follow-up interviews with Toomey and data from two seized communication devices confirmed that the same inmate and the individual suspected of providing the contraband and payment to Toomey were involved.

The suspected synthetic cannabinoids were entered into Allegheny County Police evidence and submitted to the medical examiner’s office for scientific testing. Results are now pending.

Toomey turned himself into police Monday and was taken to the Allegheny County jail. He is now awaiting arraignment on the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

