Former corrections officer gets 120 days in jail for sexually assaulting inmate

A former Minnesota corrections officer was sentenced Wednesday to 120 days in jail and seven years probation for trading lunch from McDonald's for sexual favors while transporting a female inmate in September 2019.

Randy A. Beeher, 54, of Foley, Minn., was charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony count of fourth-degree sexual conduct in Dakota County in 2019.

In March, Beehler pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in a plea deal that dismissed the third-degree count. His sentence also requires Beehler to participate in sex offender treatment and register as a predatory offender.

"As an employee of the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Mr. Beehler was entrusted with the victim's care and protection while transporting her to the Hennepin County Jail. He violated his position of authority by engaging in sexual acts with a woman who was in a very vulnerable situation," stated Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena in a news release.

The woman who was being transported is also suing the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Beehler for violating the woman's constitutional rights and Minnesota law.

The civil complaint states the woman "never consented to sexual contact but felt coerced." Under state law, inmates cannot legally give consent because of the uneven power dynamic between officers and offenders.

The woman wants compensatory damages in excess of $50,000, as well as punitive damages and attorney's fees.

A jury trial for the civil case is slated for April 2022.

