Former corrections officer gets prison term in Cumberland County

BRIDGETON - A former corrections officer is going to prison as an inmate.

Neal J. Armstrong, 35, of Vineland has received an aggregate term of 11½ years for interfering with an investigation into possible wrongdoing at Cumberland County Jail.

A jury at his trial in Septembr heard that Armstrong had threatened to kill a woman if she disclosed their relationship to investigators, said the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The relationship with a former jail inmate involved drug use and sexual favors at a Millville home, the prosecutor's office said in a Nov. 3 statement.

The woman was threatened in Millville in the fall of 2017, it said.

Armstrong also asked a friend in July 2018 for help in remotely deleting incriminating messages and data from his cellphone, which had been seized by authorities, the prosecutor's office said.

Superior Court Judge Cristen D'Arrigo sentenced Armstrong on Nov. 3 after denying a defense motion for a new trial.

She imposed a 7½-year term for hindering apprehension or prosecution. That will be followed by four-year term for attempted hindering apprehension.

