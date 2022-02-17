Former corrections officer gets prison term for smuggling scheme

Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
·1 min read

NEWARK – A former corrections officer has received a prison term for his role in smuggling contraband into a prison in South Jersey.

Paul Anton Wright, 36, of Cinnaminson, was accused of taking about $50,000 in bribes in exchange for smuggling tobacco, drugs and other prohibited items into FCI Fort Dix, a federal prison in Burlington County.

Wright, who worked at the prison from 2014 through April 2018, took the bribes in 2015 from associates of two inmates, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

The former officer said he used the bribes "to fund his gambling activities in Atlantic City," according to a criminal complaint.

Wright received a 26-month term Thursday from U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in Newark..

"I thought the judge was extremely fair," said Wright's attorney, Mark Fury of Mount Holly. He noted his client's sentence was about half of his potential exposure.

Wright, who previously pleaded guilty to accepting cash bribes, has agreed to a judgment that requires repayment of the money he accepted during the scheme.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Officer sentenced for taking bribes while working at FCI Fort Dix

