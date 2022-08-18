Former corrections officer gives local kids jail bus tour to keep them on the right track

Violence is becoming a problem in Charlotte that impacting many people in the community.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said more often than not, teens are committing the crimes.

Lorenzo Steele, a former corrections officer, turned an old school bus into a mobile prison museum and took it to Invest Collegiate Charter School in west Charlotte.

“I’m tired of turning on the television and hearing about senseless killings — young children using guns without any remorse of taking somebody’s life,” said Steele.

Steele shows kids the consequences of their actions through displays on the mobile museum.

“It’s not a scare program. It’s a program that gives you the necessary information to change bad choices and bad decisions,” said Steele.

Seniors at Invest Collegiate Charter School said the mobile museum is powerful.

“It shows your actions have consequences, you know? You don’t want to do something that will put you in a position where you are in prison or in jail,” said senior Kyra Moss.

Steele said he is on a mission to do what he can to stop the violence by showing youth what the inside of prison walls look like.

“When you walk down those steps and out that door, that’s what freedom feels like. Never take it for granted,” said Steele.

Steele bought that bus in October and has spent months making it into the mobile museum.

He wants to drive it to events, neighborhoods and schools in Charlotte.