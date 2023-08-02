Former corrections officer at Niantic woman's prison pleads guilty to sexual assault

Aug. 1—A former corrections officer at York Correctional Institution in Niantic, the state's only women's prison, will serve nine months in prison for the sexual assault of a female inmate.

Michael Mabry, 41, of New Haven, pleaded guilty in New London Superior Court to second-degree sexual assault in connection with a sexual act that occurred on April 27, 2022, while he was on duty. State police said the incident was captured on surveillance cameras at the prison.

Mabry is no longer an employee of the state Department of Correction.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Mabry will serve nine months in prison and 10 years of probation. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Mabry pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine, which means he does not agree with all of the allegations against him but acknowledges the state has enough evidence for a conviction.

Under state law, a person can be charged with second-degree sexual assault when that individual engages in sexual intercourse with a person who is detained in prison and "the actor has supervisory or disciplinary authority over such other person."