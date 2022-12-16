Former corrections officer sentenced for selling drugs to inmates

Dec. 16—A former corrections officer who worked at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, Doddridge County, was sentenced in United States District Court in Clarksburg for distributing drugs inside the jail.

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced Tuesday that Joshua Quinn, 28, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of incarceration for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances to inmates in NCRJ.

According to court documents, Quinn was employed as a correctional officer at the jail for less than a year—Sept. 14, 2020, to Feb. 22, 2021.

In December 2020, he was found in possession with the intent to distribute "a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance, and buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance, " case information said.

Quinn admitted to delivering methamphetamine and buprenorphine, as well as other contraband, to inmates at the NCRJ from September 2020 to February 2021, and pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

The case was investigated by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Per the sentence, Quinn will be in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a year and a day, followed by three years of supervised release.

The North Central Regional Jail is where those arrested in Monongalia County are taken to await bond hearings and trials.

