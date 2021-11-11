Former corrections officer sentenced for theft from police union

BRIDGETON - A former Cumberland County corrections officer has avoided a prison term for stealing from her police union.

Tanya Evans, 40, of Vineland was ordered to pay restitution of more than $50,000 as part of a five-probationary term, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Evans, a former treasurer of PBA Local 231, also must also file amended state and federal tax returns that reflect income from stolen funds, the prosecutor's office added in a statement.

The prosecutor's office said Evans repeatedly used money in the union's bank account for personal expenses while holding her elected position from 2017 through 2019.

PBA Local 231 represents Cumberland County's corrections officers.

Superior Court Judge George Gangloff Jr. sentenced Evans on Monday, ordering her to pay restitution of about $53,750 and barring her from public employment.

Evans, who admitted guilt to theft and filing a fraudulent tax return, was previously terminated from her job as a corrections officer.

