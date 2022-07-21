Former Cortlandt employee, business owner indicted in illegal dumping scheme

A former town of Cortlandt employee and the owner of a landscaping business were arrested Thursday and indicted on public corruption and fraud charges in connection with an illegal dumping scheme on a town-owned lot.

Robert Dyckman, 51 of Verplanck, a former assistant general foreman with the town of Cortlandt, and Glenn Griffin, 53, of Cortlandt Manor, the owner, president and principal of Griffin's Landscaping Corporation, were arrested and indicted, according to Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Griffin also was indicted in connection with a separate bid-rigging scheme in the village of Croton-on-Hudson and the hamlet of Verplanck.

The cases were investigated by the FBI and the Westchester County Police Department, with assistance from the Westchester County District Attorney's office and the New York City Department of Investigation.

A snowplow blade marks the entrance to Arlo Lane in Cortlandt Manor, on the way to the Town of Cortlandt Highway Division Environmental Services site, where the alleged illegal dumping took place.

The indictments allege that from 2018 until February of 2020, Dyckman gave Griffin and his employees unauthorized access to the Arlo Lane site, where they dumped hundreds of truckloads of unauthorized material such as thick concrete, cement with rebar, large rocks and soil.

The town estimated it would have to spend between $600,000 and $1.5 million to remove the material.

Williams said in exchange for access to the Arlo Lane site, Griffin gave Dyckman cash bribes, firewood, flowers and gardening materials, and made extensive improvements to Dyckman's home at no cost. He also gave Dyckman a backdated, false invoice to give to his insurance company to support a false insurance claim.

Dyckman arranged for a subordinate town employee to work overtime when Griffin was dumping, usually on Saturdays or after working hours, but falsely reported the time as being worked during normal working hours.

Dyckman, who worked for Cortlandt for 28 years, was fired after he allegedly was caught on videotape giving Griffin access to the site in 2019.

Meanwhile, between 2015 and 2018, Griffin allegedly defrauded the village of Croton-on-Hudson for work on its schools and the hamlet of Verplanck for work on its fire department.

Williams said Griffin allegedly made sham, non-competitive and inflated bids on behalf of entities that he did not work for or have authorization to submit bids on behalf of, so that he would be the low bidder in a pool of purportedly competitive bids and receive public money for work on the projects.

Williams said Griffin was awarded contracts with a combined value of more than $133,000 in those communities.

Griffin faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison if he is convicted of all charges against him, while Dyckman faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if he is convicted of all charges against him.

They were scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew E. Krause in federal court in White Plains.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Business owner and former Cortlandt official are accused of fraud