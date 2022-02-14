COLUMBUS — A former Coshocton area resident accused of killing another former Coshocton area resident has had charges dismissed due to his death.

Kevin Arnold, 61, of Powell, was charged with aggravated murder and murder in connection with the death of 42-year-old Tonya Delafeld. The incident occurred at 11:15 p.m. July 21, 2020, in the 1700 block of Plains Boulevard in Powell.

According to court records, Arnold died on Jan. 9. He was on house arrest at the time of his death, but it was not immediately clear how he died. A jury trial was slated to start in the case on Feb. 7.

Arnold had been a friend of Delafeld's family and was accused of being aggressively fixated on her prior to her death.

Delafeld was a graduate of River View High School and the cosmetology program at Coshocton County Career Center. She was the owner and operator of ATC Hair Studio in Powell. She was the daughter of Kenneth Posey and Kendra Kirker, of Coshocton.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Former Coshocton resident charged with murder is dead