Former Councilman Adam McFadden testifies in George Moses fraud trial. Here's what he said

Former Rochester City Councilman Adam McFadden testified Wednesday that he was facing a "cash crunch" when he conspired with George Moses to rip off a nonprofit organization, Quad A for Kids, that helps city youth outside of school hours.

McFadden, who was heading Quad A in 2017, alleged that he twice created fake invoices in which the organization paid the neighborhood group, North East Area Development, or NEAD, for services that weren't rendered.

Moses, who headed NEAD, agreed to the deception, McFadden alleged.

Each time, NEAD billed Quad A for $4,000. The first time, McFadden said, Moses agreed to keep $1,000, and McFadden pocketed $3,000. McFadden alleged that he kept the entire $4,000 with the second set of fraudulent payments.

Moses is on trial in federal court, charged with 32 criminal counts including wire fraud and lying to federal agents. He is accused of bilking NEAD with extravagant personal expenses, as well as defrauding other nonprofits, including a subsidiary of the Rochester Housing Authority, or RHA.

Adam McFadden leaves Federal Court after pleading guilty to felony wire fraud for submitting more than $131,000 in false invoices while he was director of Quad A for Kids.

McFadden has pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one stemming from the Quad A allegations. He agreed to testify against Moses.

As well as the claims involving Moses, McFadden admitted in his plea that he submitted dozens of phony Quad A invoices for everything from computer services and office supplies to yoga mats and sports equipment that were never delivered.

The nonprofit has provided after-school programs to 500 area children in five city schools.

McFadden also testified Wednesday of when he briefly headed RHA in 2014, but was forced to step down because he was then an elected official and federal funders saw his City Council position as a conflict.

McFadden then quietly took the helm of an RHA subsidiary, Rochester Housing Charities. He used a company he had created, Caesar Development, to cloak his role with the Charities organization.

McFadden alleged that he, with Moses' knowledge, created fake records to make it appear that there had been three bids for a contract awarded by RHA for the Charities operation. The initial $87,500 went to a Washington D.C. company, which agreed to work with Caesar to help the Charities organization with fundraising and other projects.

McFadden, via Caesar, received 75 percent of the $87,500. McFadden said the RHA board was led to believe that there had been competition for the job because of the fake records he created. In fact, there was no solicitation of companies other than Caesar, he said.

McFadden's testimony, and cross-examination, will continue Wednesday afternoon.

