Former councilman's trial reset for May 1

Mar. 6—ANDERSON — The trial of former Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner has been set by a special judge for May 1.

Sumner, 53, is facing a total of 13 criminal charges for alleged sexual activity with a girl under 16.

If convicted, Sumner would face a possible sentence of 10 to 57 years and maximum fines up to $120,000.

He was scheduled to go on trial Feb. 27 in Madison County Circuit Court Division 3, but Special Judge Jeffrey Todd of Grant County granted a defense request for a continuance.

The most serious charge is rape as a Level 3 felony.

Sumner is currently free after posting a $5,000 bond.

The charging information for the rape charge states that between July 1 and Aug. 4, 2020, Sumner did knowingly or intentionally have sexual contact with a girl under age 16 when the person was compelled by force or the imminent threat of force.

After his arrest in December 2021, Sumner said he was innocent of the charges.

He was arrested initially on criminal charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography, both Level 6 felonies.

Sumner was elected to the Madison County Council from District 2 in 2018 and resigned from his the council in 2021.

He also was a pastor the Lighthouse Church in Anderson.

Investigators obtained forensic information from both Sumner's and the girl's cell phones. On Sumner's cell phone, investigators found numerous images and videos of a young nude female.

The girl said all but two of the photographs were of her, taken in 2019 or the beginning of 2020, according to the charging information.

