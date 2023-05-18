Former counselor arrested again: Man who previously threatened Black coach arrested for criminal threats, stalking

May 17—Browns Valley resident Todd Andrew Tyler, a man who previously worked for the Yuba City Unified School District and pleaded no contest in a 2022 hate speech case, was reportedly arrested Tuesday and booked into Yuba County Jail on new charges that include criminal threats and stalking.

According to police records, Tyler was arrested at his home in the 9500 block of Peoria Road on Tuesday. Katy Goodson, with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, said the reporting party claimed that Tyler "was making threats and continuing to drive by the property (stalking)." Goodson confirmed that there was an additional charge for a violation of probation.

In 2022, Tyler, who is white, pleaded no contest to charges that stemmed from an incident involving a former Marysville High School varsity softball coach, Maurice Clavelle, who is Black.

On Feb. 22, 2022, Tyler was arrested following an investigation in which he reportedly made threats that were "racial towards the African American victim" and "homophobic," police previously said. When Tyler was previously arrested by the Marysville Police Department, he also was found with a .45 caliber handgun with two loaded magazines in the center console of his vehicle.

According to KCRA-TV, Tyler was upset with a position his daughter played during a Marysville High School softball scrimmage.

Clavelle told KCRA-TV in February 2022 that close to 20 calls were received with threatening messages from Tyler. He played a portion of those messages for the media outlet in which a person identified as Tyler said, "Look forward to splittin' your face in half. Look forward proving what a loser you are. And I said it on the phone. I'm gonna have fun with you Mo. I'm gonna track you down."

Tyler, who had worked for Yuba City Unified School District since 2018 and was involved in a civil lawsuit against the district, was placed on leave by the district as a result of the charges shortly after the February 2022 arrest.

Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, previously said Tyler had been assigned as a counselor for Andros Karperos and Yuba City High School. Osumi confirmed with the appeal on Wednesday that he is no longer an employee of the district.

After being arrested in February 2022, Tyler faced charges that included criminal threats, hate speech involving threats and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He initially pleaded not guilty on May 17, 2022, in Yuba County Superior Court to those charges.

Court records show he ultimately pleaded no contest to two felony criminal threats charges. The other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to 60 days in Yuba County Jail and two years of probation.

According to jail records, Tyler was being held at Yuba County Jail with no bail amount set as of Wednesday afternoon.

Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said should a judge find that Tyler violated the terms of his probation, he faces up to three years and eight months in prison.