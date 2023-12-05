Former counselor at NH summer camp headed back to prison for sexually abusing child

Dec. 4—A former counselor at a summer camp for boys in New Hampshire is headed back to prison for sexually abusing an 11-year-old camper in the early 2000s.

Matthew Scavitto, 39, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, a former counselor at Camp Tecumseh in Moultonborough, was sentenced last week to 2 1/2 to 5 years in state prison by Superior Court Judge Mark Attorri for aggravated felonious sexual assault on Will Addis, a camper from Pennsylvania.

Addis has publicly identified himself as the victim of Scavitto's abuse.

Addis was 9 when Scavitto "started to groom him at the camp," said Addis's lawyer, Attorney Eric MacLeish of Holderness.

"The grooming led to sexual assaults when Mr. Addis returned to the camp when he was 10, 11 and 12 years old," MacLeish wrote.

Addis attended Camp Tecumseh from 1999 through 2003.

Addis said there were multiple witnesses at the camp who knew that Mr. Scavitto had "developed an improper relationship with him," MacLeish wrote, with Addis stating at the sentencing hearing that Scavitto would "walk around the camp with him holding hands" and hugged him in front of others.

"On another occasion, a counselor came into the cabin and found Scavitto in bed with Mr. Addis," MacLeish wrote.

Addis, now of Camden, Maine, said abuse that occurred years later at an all-boys boarding school in Pennsylvania could have been prevented if camp staff notified New Hampshire Child Protection.

In 2015, Scavitto pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with students at The Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania. He served 11 months in prison.

"There will always be predators like Scavitto, but the administrators and staff at Camp Tecumseh bears a deep responsibility for his actions," Addis said in a statement. "Had the camp reported the abuse, Scavitto would have been prosecuted twenty years ago and he would never have been able to gain access to other victims at the camp and the Phelps School."

In a joint statement, Cornelius Merlini, board chairman of Camp Tecumseh, and Douglas Knight, the camp's director, said they are "gratified" to learn Scavitto has accepted responsibility for his actions, and that the "criminal sentence imposed will bring some measure of accountability."

"We have worked cooperatively with the Moultonborough Police Department since 2015, and we are very appreciative of law enforcement's efforts to bring Mr. Scavitto to justice," the statement said. "No sentence, however, will lessen the impact of the abuse on our former camper, nor the camp's commitment to ensure that abuse of this nature will not occur under our watch. We are deeply appreciative to Will Addis for sharing his experience with camp and with the world, and we agree with Will that preventing child abuse is one of the most urgent issues of our time. As reflected in Camp's response, we believe shining a light on abuse is critically important to root out and expose insidious and often hidden behaviors."

The pair said since first learning of Scavitto's actions in 2015, the camp has pursued "a consistent and steadfast path to seek the truth, to identify whether any other campers may have been harmed, to share information with law enforcement and child protective services, to support our former campers, to seek to remedy the harm, and to strengthen our policies, training, and vigilance."

The statement says Addis's experience reflects the "depth of the harms caused by grooming — that abuse can occur over a period of time without those around being aware of the true nature of the actions."

"Today, we are more aware, more educated, and more vigilant about the insidious ways that perpetrators can infiltrate good, caring institutions," the statement says. "We welcome opportunities to shine the light on the complex issues surrounding child sexual abuse, grooming, and barriers to reporting, and are guided by our commitment to 'True North,' which prioritizes the safety and welfare of minors in every decision we make.

"We are following our True North by working every day to exemplify the values of strength, character, and integrity we have strived to instill in our campers for generations."

Knight and Merlini said for the past eight years the camp has encouraged anyone who experienced harm at the site to come forward.

Addis said he has been in touch with one other victim of Scavitto whom he hopes will come forward.

"Today was one of those rare days where a perpetrator of childhood sexual abuse is going to prison," MacLeish said in a statement. "Because of antiquated laws and inadequate resources for law enforcement and prosecutors in this state, very few of these monsters are held accountable."

Founded in 1903, Camp Tecumseh on its website says it is a residential camp offering a wide variety of activities for boys ages 8-16.

"Since 1903 Camp Tecumseh has offered boys, ages 8-16, the opportunity to grow and have fun in many different ways," the website says. "Programs in athletics, mountain trips and drama are at the core of Tecumseh's motto to 'Make Good Boys Better!' Our morning 'huddles' and evening gatherings also aim at strengthening traditional values of wise decision-making, teamwork, perseverance, independence and self-reliance."