Former County Administrator Scott Hopes broke public records law, Manatee deputies say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is recommending criminal charges against former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes.

In a news release, deputies said they have reason to believe that the former county official broke Florida’s public records law. Investigators have passed the case along to the State Attorney’s Office.

The State Attorney’s Office is expected to review the case and determine whether criminal charges will be filed against Hopes at a later date.

Reached for comment Wednesday afternoon, Hopes declined to discuss the sheriff’s office’s findings with a Bradenton Herald reporter, noting that he has not seen the agency’s final report.

An investigation into Hopes’ handling of public records began in February when the sheriff’s office received “multiple complaints” linked to allegations that the county leader had wiped his county-issued iPhone and iPad before records could be preserved.

Hopes, who served as the county administrator from April 2021 to February, previously denied any wrongdoing in an interview with the Bradenton Herald. He said the public records on his electronic devices had been backed up to a cloud service, preserving them for future requests.

“I’m not worried about it. Nothing was destroyed that was subject to public records. They can get all the phone records and emails they want,” Hopes said at the time. “There are no documents that weren’t backed up.”

Hopes, who previously served as a school board member before being appointed county administrator in April 2021, agreed to an abrupt separation agreement earlier this year. The Manatee County Commission accepted his resignation in February.