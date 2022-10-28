Former county appraiser faces official misconduct charge

Oct. 27—A former Clatsop County appraiser was arraigned in September on a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct in the first degree.

Connie Fae McCleary, 67, of Astoria, allegedly accessed Clatsop Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service for reasons unrelated to her job with the intention of harming someone, according to the complaint.

The crime allegedly took place in May 2020 and "constituted an unauthorized exercise of her official duties" as a public servant, the complaint says.

Although the case is being handled in Clatsop County Circuit Court, the Tillamook County District Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.

Clatsop County District Attorney Ron Brown said his office is conflicted out because of its history with the victim.

Jeremy S. Dietrich, chief deputy district attorney of the Tillamook County District Attorney's Office and prosecuting attorney of the case, declined to comment.