UPDATE: Former county councilman charged with rape

Jul. 15—ANDERSON — The state has filed an additional 11 charges Wednesday against former Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner.

Sumner, 52, is now facing a Level 3 felony charge of rape; two Level 5 felony charges of child seduction, a charge of attempted child seduction, a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor; Level 6 felony charge of attempted child seduction; child seduction, attempted possession of child pornography, attempted sexual battery; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The state has asked for a new bond to be set by special judge Jeffrey Todd of the Grant County Superior Court 1.

Following an investigation by the Indiana State Police and FBI the Madison County Prosecutor's office filed the Level 6 felony charges against Sumner on Dec. 21.

He was arrested initially on criminal charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography, both Level 6 felonies.

Sumner was elected to the Madison County Council from District 2 in 2018 and resigned from his seat on the council in May.

The new charging information for the rape charge states that between July, 1, 2020 and Aug. 4, 2020, Sumner did knowingly or intentionally have sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16 when the person was compelled by force or the imminent threat of force.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story.

