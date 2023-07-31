Former county councilman charged with sex crimes believed to have fled from Indiana

Jul. 31—ANDERSON — It is believed that former Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner has fled the state of Indiana.

An informed source that didn't want to be identified said Monday that Sumner has left Indiana after failing to appear at a court hearing last week.

The Madison County Prosecutor's office charged Sumner with a felony count of failing to appear.

Once he is apprehended, Madison County officials will seek to return Sumner to Indiana.

Sumner, 52, was supposed to appear Thursday in Madison Circuit Court Division and did not appear.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by Special Judge Jeffrey Todd of Grant County.

"I have no idea why my client did not show up," Sumner's attorney Cody Cogswell said.

Cogswell was recently appointed to represent Sumner after attorney Bob Summerfield withdrew from the case.

"That Counsel has not made contact with the Defendant since being appointed on the case and has tried every avenue to do so," Cogswell's motion for the continuance states.

Sumner is facing a total of 13 criminal charges for alleged sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.

If convicted Sumner is facing a possible sentence ranging from 10 to 57 years and maximum fines of up to $120,000.

The most serious charge is a rape as a Level 3 felony.

The charging information for the rape charge states that between July, 1, 2020 and Aug. 4, 2020, Sumner did knowingly or intentionally have sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16 when the person was compelled by force or the imminent threat of force.

Following his arrest in December, Sumner said he was innocent of the charges.

Sumner was elected to the Madison County Council from District 2 in 2018 and resigned from his seat on the council in 2021.

He also served as a pastor with the Lighthouse Church in Anderson.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.