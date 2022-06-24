Former county employees plead guilty to embezzlement

Jun. 24—Two former Lauderdale County employees were sentenced Thursday after they pleaded guilty to embezzlement in a fuel card scheme.

Jerry Glenn Morgan, 45, and Charles Edward Houston, 66, were accused of making inappropriate fuel purchases using county funds.

District Attorney Kassie Coleman said the men used the county's fuel cards to purchase fuel for vehicles not belonging to the county.

"It derived from using Fuelman cards to put gas in vehicles that were not county vehicles and to use them for things other than for county vehicle purposes," she said.

Morgan, of Toomsuba, was originally arrested in November 2019 after it was alleged he stole around $237,000 in diesel fuel over a two-year period.

Houston turned himself in to authorities a month later in December 2019 after an investigation into the county's Fuelman cards showed he made more than $22,000 in illegal purchases.

Circuit Court Judge Charles Wright sentenced both men on Tuesday after their guilty pleas. Morgan was sentenced to five years in jail and ordered to pay $237,914 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.

Houston was sentenced to three years in jail and ordered to pay $22,125 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department was in charge of the investigation.