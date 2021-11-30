Former county officer Christopher Roberts facing felony theft charge

BEDFORD — Special Prosecutor David Thomas recently recommended formal charges be filed against a former Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy on allegations he made more than $20,000 in unauthorized purchases from the Spring Mill Fraternal Order of Police while acting as the organization’s treasurer.

Christopher P. Roberts, 47, Heltonville, faces a Level 6 felony charge of theft after Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Samuel C. Arp II requested the Indiana State Police conduct an investigation into the allegations against Roberts in March 2020.

The investigation was completed and, at Arp’s request, information was forwarded to Thomas, an out-of-town senior prosecutor, for review and charging decisions in order to avoid any speculation of impropriety.

Roberts was summoned into Lawrence Superior Court I, where he will have an initial hearing at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor's office had previously released a statement on the issue.

"On March 23, 2020 the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office received unconfirmed information that a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy had committed a theft. The theft allegation did not involve any conduct that related to the deputy sheriff’s employment with the Lawrence County Police Department. These allegations if proven true, trigger an ethical response mandated by the Indiana Supreme Court and established United States Case Law.

Arp II immediately followed up on the received information and determined that an investigation needed to be conducted. That same day Arp sent a request to the Indiana State Police to conduct an investigation into this matter. On April 1, 2020, the Prosecutor’s Office was informed that a detective from the Indiana State Police District #33 Bloomington Post had been assigned the case.

This matter is in the investigation phase at this point and no additional information can be provided until the case has been completed. In an effort to prevent any speculation of impropriety I will request that an out of County Special Prosecutor be assigned to review the case for any charging decisions or handling of the prosecution of this matter."

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Former Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy facing felony theft charge