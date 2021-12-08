Former county officer indicted after police say he used excessive force against teen girl

A former New Castle County Police corporal has been indicted after police say he used excessive force during the arrest of a 16-year-old girl at the department's prisoner processing area earlier this year.

Michael Carnevale, who police said quit the department prior to the end of this investigation and any disciplinary action, was indicted Monday on charges of offensive touching, official misconduct and falsifying business records.

The investigation into Carnevale's actions began on Aug. 31 after a fellow officer witnessed the excessive use of force and reported it to a commander, county police said.

In its press release about the indictment, the police department did not say what Carnevale did to the girl or when the incident took place.

New Castle County Police Master Cpl. Michael Carnevale has been indicted on charges of offensive touching, official misconduct, and falsifying business records, according to the police department.

The department did not immediately respond to questions about the incident, including why the department waited until Wednesday to release information about the investigation into the officer and his use of force.

MORE TO READ: Wilmington police officer charged with assaulting another city officer at her home

The department's press release Wednesday did have a statement by county Police Col. Joseph S. Bloch.

"I am troubled by the interaction that occurred between former Corporal Carnevale and the 16-year-old victim in this matter," he said in a written statement. "While this is a sad day for the New Castle County Police, I can assure you the actions by Carnevale do not, in any way, represent the actions or beliefs of the many honorable officers of this division. I am committed to making certain our officers hold themselves to the highest standard of conduct, treating each member of the public with the respect they deserve, ensuring their safety not only in our communities but also within our own walls. I'd like to express my gratitude to the officers who brought this excessive use of force incident to our attention and to our partners at the Department of Justice for assisting us in completing a thorough investigation."

Story continues

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Former Delaware officer charged with using excessive force on teen