Former county supervisor dies at 72

Dec. 20—Former, long serving Union County Supervisor Bob Brown of Afton died Saturday at a health care facility in Mount Ayr. He was 72.

He was a supervisor from 1985 to 2011 but was also known for other contributions to the county.

Tom Hawks, who served with Brown as a supervisor from 1987 to 1991, knew Brown during their younger years. Hawks said he was appreciative of Brown's efforts.

"I was fortune to work with him when we were doing the formation of Three Mile Lake," Hawks said.

The concept for the lake goes back to the 1950s, but Hawks said a lack of funds and development of the plans stalled the concept until the 1980s.

"The plan was to have two separate lakes," Hawks said. Twelve Mile Lake, north of Afton, is the neighbor to the Three Mile Lake.

"A drought in 1983 brought out a need for water, mostly in rural areas," Hawks said. He said Brown's contributions to Three Mile is why state officials call Three Mile Lake one of the "best, cleanest fishing water in the state."

Hawks said Brown assistance with conservation efforts regarding the lake was important. Berms and strategically placed retention ponds add to the quality of the entire lake, Hawks said.

"He was strong minded with conservation practices. Bob was instrumental in getting that project back on the board."

Hawks said Brown was also a supporter of Mount Pisgah, located south of Lorimor off of U.S. Highway 169. The site was one of the stops on the Mormon Trail that started in Nauvoo, Illinois, and guided those of the Mormon faith in 1846 and 1847 to what is now known as Salt Lake City, Utah. The trail crosses southern Iowa. Mount Pisgah provided those on the trail a place to rest and replenish supplies before advancing west.

The trail is recognized by the National Park Service.

"He did a lot of work with the development of Mt. PIsgah and the Mormon Trail. On his property he marked all the Mount Pisgah property out, where buildings stood and installed informative signs. He then was a guide for school students."

Mary Jane Weisshaar served with Brown on the board of supervisors in the 1990s. Weisshaar remembers his commitment to his work.

"One thing impressed me from the beginning was his dedication to being a supervisor. He was passionate about representing people in eastern Union County," she said. Brown early years were spent near Thayer.

"He had special love for people at the county home. That was one of his extra boards. He took a lot of time and effort to make sure those people were being taken care of and the staff was also taken care of," she said.

A unique part of Iowa county history, known as county homes, they were places where people who has lost income or their home could live and be provided with daily needs. The Union County facility was near where the Creston Waterworks treatment plant is located east of Creston along U.S. Highway 34. Some Iowa county homes were in operation until the 2000s.

"When we were at board meetings, he was also very respectful of the people he worked with. He was pretty much soft spoken. But when he spoke a little louder you paid attention," Weisshaar said. "His work reflected his love for the county and he loved his farm and being a good steward."

Brown and his wife Bev have three children. Funeral service is pending.