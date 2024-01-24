Former court clerk arraigned for alleged embezzlement

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former Wayne County Circuit Court Clerk was arraigned Monday on charges alleging he embezzled more than $60,000 from the sitting Circuit Court judge he worked for.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arraignment of Steven Allen, 42, of Detroit. The arraignment was in the 36th District Court in Wayne County. Allen is charged with one count of each of the following:

Embezzlement, $50,000-$100,000, a 15-year felony

Using a computer to commit a crime, a 10-year felony

Forgery of bank bills/promissory notes, a 7-year felony

Stealing or retaining without consent a financial transaction device, a 4-year felony

A DeWitt man pled guilty Thursday to embezzling and other charges.

According to the AG, Allen was a court clerk for a judge in the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County from 2018-2022. During that time, he allegedly illegally obtained an ATM card tied to the judge’s accounts, after which he allegedly made wrongful withdrawals and purchases, and allegedly forged checks to conceal the thefts.

The judge learned about the missing funds when they got a notification about delinquent taxes on a secondary property, despite Allen’s having shown the judge forged checks that made it look like the taxes had been paid.

“Everyone should exercise extreme caution in who you permit to access your financial accounts,” said Nessel. “Even judges are not immune to theft, embezzlement and fraud perpetrated against them by those they trust the most. Truly anyone can fall victim to financial exploitation crimes.”

Allen is set to appear for a probable cause conference in the 36th District Court in Wayne County, before Judge Patricia Jefferson, on Jan. 29. He has a preliminary examination set for Feb. 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.