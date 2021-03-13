Former court martial judge 'could not convict despite believing rape accusers'

British soldier is photographed while deployed to Mali - Army

Britain’s former most senior court martial judge has said he believed most female rape complainants in wake of a Telegraph investigation that showed soldiers were more likely to be cleared in military courts.

Judge Blackett, who was Judge Advocate General of the Armed Forces until last year, told The Telegraph that while in “most” rape trials he prescided over he “thought that the victim was probably telling the truth”, the law as it stands “is not enough”.

He said: “In my experience as a judge who has sat in numerous rape trials in both civilian courts and the court martial, the difference in the prosecution and defence versions is small and acquittals are based on the fact that the jury/board cannot be sure beyond reasonable doubt of the victim’s story.

“In most of those cases I have thought that the victim was probably telling the truth – but under the law that is not enough.”

Writing for The Telegraph below, Judge Blackett has also suggested that in rape cases where both parties have consumed too much alcohol, where understanding of consent is blurred, they should be tried as sexual assault.

It comes after this newspaper revealed that sexual assault victims of Armed Forces personnel are refusing to report their attackers because defendants are twice as likely to be cleared in military courts than criminal courts.

Data analysis found that just 29 per cent of the 59 military personnel tried at court martial for sexual offences in 2019 were convicted, compared with 65 per cent of the 7,742 defendants who appeared before the criminal justice system for the same offences in the same year.

Court martial differs from civilian courts in that juries are made up of boards of service personnel who are of superior rank to the defendants.

Successful prosecutions have been consistently lower than criminal courts for a number of years and are on the decline.

Emma Norton, director of the Centre for Military Justice, has been calling for sexual assualt and rape cases that occur in the Armed Forces to be handled by civilian police, the CPS and the Crown Court.

However, Mr Blackett says he does not believe this would solve the issue and says figures show that both the civilian and military “systems are struggling with the law”.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Victims of rape need to know their cases will be taken seriously and pursued rigorously through the courts, so offenders are brought to justice.

“This is why we are reviewing our response to this horrific crime, while investing millions to deliver speedier justice and fund support services.”

Sex abuse: Military Courts are not the problem – it is the law of rape which needs to be reformed

By Judge Jeff Blackett

There is a proposal that the new Armed Forces Bill should include a clause that specifies murder, manslaughter and rape committed in the UK should always be tried in the civilian courts and not the court martial, apart from in exceptional circumstances. So far that proposal has been rejected – and quite rightly so. But it has brought focus on to conviction rates – particularly for rape and serious sexual offences – in both jurisdictions.

In the year ending March 2019 there were 58,657 allegations of rape in England and Wales but the CPS took only 3,034 to trial. Either the police or the CPS determined that there was insufficient evidence in over 55,000 cases. Of these 3,034 there were only 1,925 successful prosecutions. That is a conviction rate of 63.4 per cent of those actually prosecuted but only 3.4 per cent of all complaints. Since 2016 the number of cases prosecuted by the CPS has fallen by 52 per cent despite the fact that there has been a 43 per cent rise in the number of rape allegations made to the police.

By contrast, although not completely comparable, in 2019 there were 178 allegations of all sexual offences including rape in the Service Justice System which led to 59 defendants being tried of whom 17 were convicted. That is a conviction rate of 29 per cent of those actually prosecuted and 9.5 per cent of all complaints. Were all of these cases transferred to the civilian system I have no doubt that there would be little change, apart, perhaps, from there being even fewer prosecutions because civilian police and the CPS are more likely not to prosecute than the Service Prosecuting Authority.

Critics suggest that service women who allege sexual abuse would get better justice if their cases were heard in the civilian courts but I suspect the 55,000 victims who have not been heard would not hold up the civilian system as the model of best practice.

These figures do not show that the Service Justice System is significantly worse than the Criminal Justice System.

They show that both systems are struggling with the law. The vast majority of allegations of sexual misconduct in the Armed Forces (and a large percentage of those in the civilian system) relate to circumstances where people have become disinhibited through alcohol, sexual activity occurs and subsequently the complainant alleges lack of consent.

The issue at trial is, therefore, almost invariably consecity to consent.

Often the defendant is a person (normally a man) of good character who insists that the complainant did consent or that he had a reasonable belief that she did consent; there are no physical injuries; memories of all parties are blurred because of alcohol; the judge directs the jury or military board that they must be satisfied so they are sure (beyond reasonable doubt) that there was no consent before convicting.

In these circumstances juries and boards find it difficult to be sure who they believe and there is often no other helpful evidence on the issue of consent. Inevitably there is going to be a high proportion of acquittals.

Perhaps in these circumstances the alleged sexual activity should not be classified as rape, but sexual assault, and the sentences following conviction should be much more nuanced. There may be circumstances where a sentence of imprisonment is not commensurate with the seriousness of the offence and notification requirements (sex offenders register) are not appropriate. I suspect that such changes would serve victims better and produce higher conviction rates in both the civilian and Service systems.

In my experience as a judge who has sat in numerous rape trials in both civilian courts and the court martial, the difference in the prosecution and defence versions is small and acquittals are based on the fact that the jury/board cannot be sure beyond reasonable doubt of the victim’s story. In most of those cases I have thought that the victim was probably telling the truth – but under the law that is not enough.