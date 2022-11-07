Former Coventry resident sentenced for 2020 assault

Nov. 7—COVENTRY — A former Coventry resident was sentenced Monday for a sexual assault that occurred in 2020.

Joseph Lodge, 39, was sentenced to 10 years, suspended after 5 1/2 years, and five years of probation following his conviction on Aug. 5 in Vernon Superior Court for fourth-degree sexual assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, and stealing a firearm.

Lodge was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, after Coventry police officers received a 911 text alert. Court records show that officers responded immediately to the location, and identified the victim present, along with Lodge.

Tolland State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky said the victim indicated that Lodge had assaulted her throughout the night, and that when she tried to escape, he grabbed her and carried her back into the home, striking her head when he dropped her on pavement.

Lodge then proceeded to continue to assault her into the next morning, strangled her, and sexually assaulted her, Gedansky said. At the time, the victim indicated that Lodge had a firearm at the home. Officers later recovered a fully loaded Ruger pistol, which was identified as a stolen firearm from Manchester.

"The deleterious effects of these devastating assaults on both victims and their children can lead to lifelong consequences," said Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Jaclyn Preville, who prosecuted the case. "All victims deserve to be protected from their abusers and this case highlights the need for continued vigilance against sexual assaults. I would like to extend appreciation to the victim for her patience in this prosecution, as well as the Coventry Police Department for their investigation in this case."

