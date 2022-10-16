Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds

An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police.

According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible misuse of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Salvation Army contacted Newton County to help with the distribution of funds. The funds were to help with mortgage and utility needs for Newton County residents.

During the investigation, authorities found an internal audit submitted by the Salvation Army that showed forced or manipulated documents, Christal Guthrie, a former employee of the Salvation Army allegedly had produced for applications.

The Salvation Army alerted Newton County on Sept 14.

On Oct. 3, authorities executed a search warrant at Guthrie’s home in Newton County and she was arrested.

Guthrie is charged with theft by deception and 11 counts of false statements/fraudulent documents.

The Salvation Army plans to recoup the county for any misappropriation of funds. Newton County will reimburse the funds as quickly as possible.

The department states that due to numerous documents involved the investigation is ongoing. More charges and arrests are possible.

