Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett breaks from the pack with pick on Sunday night game

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett went out on a limb Sunday night.

The NBC broadcaster was the lone member of the broadcast crew to pick the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’m thinking the Dallas football Cowboys - you kidding me? Hey, hey, it’s going to be hard to move the ball against these guys. They gotta run it. Dak’s going to make some plays for ‘em,” Garrett said in the pregame show.

Garrett has a lengthy history with the storied franchise. He played for the Cowboys from 1993-99, winning two Super Bowls in 1993 and 1995.

He returned to the franchise to be the offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2010 before eventually being named the head coach from 2011-19. Garrett led the Cowboys to the playoffs three times and was named Coach of the Year in 2016 after Dallas posted a 13-3 record.

