Former Cowboys defensive end selling spectrum packages at Walmart in Garland

Ex-Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy was on Instagram Live on Thursday talking about the struggles of working a regular job.

Hardy said he started working with a marketing company amid trying to start his own businesses and was surprised when he was assigned a job as a Spectrum greeter selling packages at a Walmart in Garland.

Hardy did not enjoy the job and claimed he was going to quit and told fans to come to Walmart to buy from him before he left.

Hardy spoke with a potential customer who seemed to be unaware that Hardy was live streaming their conversation.

Hardy was a controversial figure when he played for the Cowboys during the 2015 season. Hardy had been convicted of domestic assault in 2014, but appealed, having the case later dismissed when the accuser stopped working with authorities, according to an ESPN report.