Former coworker convicted in shooting that left man paralyzed

Jose Sanchez still has a bullet lodged in his spine from the shooting that nearly claimed his life.

Sanchez, 25, was in a car with Malik Prince, 37, at the intersection of Broad Street and East Long Avenue in Gastonia in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2022, when Prince shot him six times, according to prosecutors. Sanchez said that he was initially pronounced dead, but doctors were able to revive him.

"I woke up with tubes in my mouth, tubes in my neck," he said in an interview with The Gazette. "The doctor said I'm paralyzed from the nipple on down… I went from being active to being immobilized."

Prince was convicted on Friday after a jury trial of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or seriously injure. Judge R. Gregory Horne sentenced him to 16-20 years in prison.

"I'm alright with the time that he got, but it still will not be enough for the pain I'm living in every second," Sanchez said.

Sanchez still does not know why Prince, who worked with him at Texas Roadhouse, shot him. Sanchez's friend Amanda Dillon, who was in the car with Sanchez and Prince that night, said that Prince argued that he was acting in self defense. He said that they had been hanging out as a group, playing cards and drinking alcohol at her house, when Prince began acting strangely, talking to himself and apparently hearing things.

They decided to take him home, and on the way back, he got out a gun and shot Sanchez.

Sanchez's life since that night has been radically different. Because he cannot walk, he went from working three jobs to living on disability payments. He now needs help caring for even his most basic needs.

In court, Sanchez directly addressed Prince.

"Why did you do this to me?" he asked, speaking through tears. "On that car ride home, not only did you take away your freedom, but you took away mine as well... It is clear to me that you nearly ended my life that night, and it is now altered forever. I live every single day in pain that is unbearable.

Prince told Sanchez that he accepted responsibility for what happened that night. He also apologized to Sanchez and Dillon.

"I accept full responsibility for my actions that night, and I want to sincerely apologize to you both for my lapse in judgment. You both were not just coworkers, but I also counted you as friends, and I made a terrible mistake," Prince said. "I wanted to take this opportunity to encourage both of you to continue to vigorously heal from this traumatic experience, emotionally, mentally and physically."

"Jose, I can only imagine that some days are harder than others during your rehabilitation, but I wanted to encourage you to not give up and to keep fighting," Prince said in court. "I am truly glad that you are alive. I honestly believe and continue to pray that one day you will walk again, against all odds, and I hope that you will maintain confidence in yourself to do so."

Sanchez told The Gazette that he was wearing a cross necklace when he was shot. A bullet appears to have struck the necklace, which is now dented. He now believes that God saved his life.

"I should not be here, but with the grace of God, I am," he said.

