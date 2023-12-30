Former CPD Lt. Summey named CISD security officer

Dec. 29—Following a stint with Fort Worth's Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary's police department, former Cleburne Police Department Lt. Dru Summey now tackles a new challenge.

Cleburne ISD last week named Summey as the district's first school security officer. Summey, and additional officers yet to be hired, will serve the district's elementary campuses.

New legislation prompted Summey's hiring. The recently passed House Bill 3 requires school boards to provide armed security officers at each district campus during regular school hours.

Summey, CISD Executive Director of Safety and Security Rickie Leck said, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table.

"With this opportunity to employ Dru Summey as our first school security officer, we've hit it out of the ballpark," Leck said. "His background, his years of experience in law enforcement, made him the ideal person to lead this additional part of our safety and security program."

Summey began his law enforcement career serving two years as a Rio Vista police officer before moving on to a 27-year career at CPD. Summey retired from CPD in 2022.

Summey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Texas A&M at Commerce and an applied science degree in criminal justice from Hill College before that.

"Drew is highly respected in the law enforcement community and among his peers," Leck said. "I am so excited that we have the person we wanted for this important task."

CISD made a wise choice in hiring Summey, CPD Chief Rob Severance said.

"Throughout his long, distinguished career with CPD, Lt. Summey impacted many people and made a positive difference," Severance said. "I know he'll do the same at CISD and we look forward to working with him in the efforts we all share to keep our students and school staff members safe."

Summey and the other school security officers to be hired will enhance and expand the district's security operations, Leck said, measures which already include four CPD officers and two Johnson County Constable Precinct 1 deputies who serve as district school resource officers.

"Plans for a team of school security officers for assignment at the elementary campuses began in July," Leck said. "We were working on this before HB3 went into law. Officer Summey will be on campus when our students report back to school on Jan. 8. He will also be assisting us in selecting and training five additional school security officers."

Creation of the district's school security officer's program plays a huge role in CISD's commitment to students and staff, CISD Superintendent Coby Kirkpatrick said.

"Our No. 1 priority is keeping students and staff safe," Kirkpatrick said. "When students don't feel safe at school, it's hard to educate them.

"We appreciate the board and their willingness to step up to ensure the safety of our schools in approving these additional positions."

Severance once again wished Summey the best in his new endeavor.

"It's a testament to Lt. Summey's character and great to see him taking a leading role to ensure the safety of those at our schools," Severance said.

Keene ISD was the first district to create its own department in 2015. In 2018, Joshua and Rio Vista ISDs followed suit. Alvarado and Venus ISDs created their departments in 2019. In August, Godley ISD established its own police department.

Burleson ISD, in 2022, launched their own version called School Safety Officers, of which they have 10. The program authorizes trained professionals to carry weapons at all elementary campuses in the district.

JISD Police Department this year partnered with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office to certify all 10 of their officers as Mental Health Police Officers. This made them one of the only law enforcement agencies in Johnson County to have all officers certified as MHPO.