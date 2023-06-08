Former Cranston councilman arrested again, charged with child molestation. What we know.

Authorities held a 41-year-old former Cranston councilman without bail on Thursday after he was charged with multiple counts of child molestation, according to court records.

Matthew R. Reilly's resigned from his position on the City Council when he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

What new charges is Reilly facing?

Police records state Cranston police have filed charges of first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and enticing a person younger than 16.

The offenses that Reilly is accused of took place on May 3, according to court records.

Reilly made no plea during an appearance before District Court Magistrate Joseph P. Ippolito Jr. in Warwick Thursday.

Ippolito ordered Reilly held without bail and referred the matter to a grand jury.

Reilly previously arrested for drug possession

Reilly, of Dellwood Road, Cranston, was arrested initially on May 15.

This was after police alleged they found him with drug paraphernalia and a "white, rock-like substance" containing crack cocaine and fentanyl.

He was charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics.

Until his arrest, which prompted his resignation, he had been in his first term on the City Council, representing Ward 6.

He is a lifelong resident of Cranston and a 1999 graduate of Cranston High School West, according to the city's website.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Matthew Reilly, former Cranston councilman, arrested for child molestation