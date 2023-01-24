Former Crawford County deputies arrested by FBI in August beating case

Two former Crawford County Sheriff's deputies were arrested by federal agents on excessive use of force charges in connection with the August beating during an arrest of a man that was caught on a bystander's video.

Zack King and Levi White were arrested by FBI agents, U.S. Marshal's office deputies and agents from the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday morning, said Connor Hagan, FBI spokesman in Little Rock.

King and White were arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith, Hagan said.

The men are accused of using excessive force during the Aug. 21 arrest of Randal Worcester II in Mulberry. Worcester was accused of making a threat against a store clerk before he was arrested. A video showed officers kneeing him and punching him while he was lying on pavement outside a convenience store.

Rachel Bussett-Simco, an attorney representing Worcester's family, reacted to the arrests Tuesday afternoon.

"Randal Worcester and his family are gratified to learn that Zachary King and Levi White have been taken into custody and charged by the Department of Justice for a federal civil rights violation," Bussett-Simco said. "These matters are now subject to resolution through the court process."

A Mulberry police officer, Thell Riddle, was also involved in the arrest but was not charged in federal court. Riddle has been placed on leave. King and White were fired in Crawford County.

Worcester was later charged in Crawford County with a felony in connection with making a terroristic threat against a store clerk.

