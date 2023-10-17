Former Creston, Nodaway Valley teacher, coach gets 10-year sentence for child sex abuse

A former teacher and football coach in southwest Iowa has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Ryan Kissell, 42, was hired in May as a special education teacher and football coach for the Nodaway Valley School District in Greenfield. He had previously worked from 2017 to 2022 as a teacher and coach in Creston.

According to prosecutors, the abuse began in 2013 and continued until earlier this summer, and involved a child who was under the age of 12 when the abuse began.

Court filings show Kissell knew the child outside of school, and there is no indication in court filings that he abused any students at either the Nodaway or Creston district. Creston Superintendent Deron Stender confirmed there have been no allegations of misconduct toward district students or employees, and Nodaway Valley Superintendent Paul Croghan previously confirmed Kissell's case was unrelated to his work for the district.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Previously: Former Iowa teacher convicted of 16 charges of sexual misconduct toward students

Kissell was arrested in August and charged with 46 offenses, including sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. On Sept. 29, in a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to one charge of lascivious acts and was sentenced immediately to 10 years in prison, a $1,370 fine and other court costs and restitution. He also must register as a sex offender.

An attorney for Kissell did not respond to a message seeking comment.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa teacher, football coach sentenced to 10 years for child sex abuse