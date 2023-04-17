Former crime scene tech Ashley McArthur found guilty of killing private investigator

Jurors returned a guilty verdict Friday in the murder trial of a former crime scene technician accused of killing a private investigator in 2017 and burying the woman's body on her family's property in Cantonment.

Ashley Britt McArthur, 42, was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 33-year-old Taylor Wright. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, according to Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille.

After a week-long trial that started Monday afternoon, the jury entered deliberations around 11 a.m. Friday and returned the guilty verdict shortly after 2 p.m.

During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Bridgette Jensen stressed the amount of circumstantial evidence in the case was vast. Using PowerPoint slides, she displayed phone and banking records that she said clearly demonstrated McArthur killed Wright for financial gain.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Ashley McArthur had a motive, Ashley McArthur had the opportunity, Ashley McArthur murdered Taylor Wright and then she tried to cover it up with lies, concrete and potting soil," Jensen told the jury.

Wright, 33, was found in October 2017 with a bullet hole in the back of her head. Her body was buried on the edge of property owned by McArthur's family, covered by concrete and potting soil.

Wright had been going through divorce proceedings before her death, and prior to her disappearance, she withdrew $100,000 from her and her husband’s bank accounts to keep the funds away from her spouse. Of that, Wright entrusted $32,000 to her friend, McArthur, for safe keeping.

Jensen argued that McArthur told Wright she would put a $32,000 cashier's check into a safety deposit box. But Jensen presented banking records that she said showed McArthur had deposited that cashier's check into her personal account, which was not accessible by Wright.

While the prosecution made the case that the murder was motivated by financial gain, McArthur's defense attorney, Barry Beroset, argued his client would not have killed Wright for money. He said his client had a history of being financially generous to friends and did not need the $32,000.

He also reiterated that the case lacked physical evidence, telling the jury, "They don’t have any physical evidence. They have nothing."

The day that Wright disappeared on Sept. 8, 2017, she confronted McArthur about the missing money, Jensen said. The prosecutor reminded jurors of surveillance footage of McArthur purchasing concrete and potting soil at a local Home Depot the following day on Sept. 9.

Jensen also referenced the fact that McArthur was a former crime scene technician, giving her insight into what authorities were looking for when burying Wright’s body.

Beroset argued that the type of concrete found covering Wright’s body was most likely not the same type of concrete McArthur had been seen purchasing on surveillance cameras.

He also argued that the type of bullet that killed Wright could not be exactly matched to any of the firearms entered into evidence by the prosecution. Therefore, he said, the case lacks a murder weapon.

Also in her closing argument, Jensen presented cellphone tower data showing that Sept. 9 — the day after Wright's disappearance — the dead woman's cellphone pinged off a tower in Alabama. The cellphone tower was located close to a wedding McArthur attended that same day, indicating she had Wright's cellphone with her. McArthur later told authorities she never saw Wright again after Sept. 8.

McArthur's defense attorney cited the medical examiner’s testimony when he argued there was no scientific evidence supporting an exact date of Wright’s death. Beroset also argued McArthur had a history of back problems and if she had moved a body, investigators would have noticed she was weak afterward.

