Former criminal drags injured police officer to safety

Celonis, the German process mining startup with a $13 billion valuation, is taking a varied approach to AI. Like many enterprise software companies, it has been using machine learning models for a number of years, but with the rise of generative AI, it’s adding a copilot feature, announced today at Celosphere, the company’s customer conference taking place this week. The company helps customers understand how work flows through different processes in a company, using software to find inefficiencies in the flow, something traditionally done by high-priced consultants.