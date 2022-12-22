Former Cripple Creek police officer arrested, charged with on-duty sexual misconduct

Dec. 21—A former Cripple Creek police sergeant on Monday was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct while he was an active member of the department, according to a Wednesday news release.

Alexander Kenoyer, 36, faces two charges of unlawful sexual conduct while on duty and a charge of attempting to influence a public servant, Cripple Creek police officials said. All three of the charges are felonies.

The arrest was the culmination of a joint investigation between the Cripple Creek Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation into an alleged sexual relationship between Kenoyer and an alleged victim of a crime he was investigating, the release states. Police believe the relationship began in October 2021.

An Internal Affairs probe into Kenoyer's alleged misconduct was initiated on Aug. 20 of this year, according to the release. The detective was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 24 and resigned from the department on Oct. 25.

Kenoyer surrendered to police on Monday, officials said. He appeared before the 4th Judicial Court the next day and was released on $10,000 bond.

Due to privacy considerations, the victim's name was not released.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have had "inappropriate contact" with Kenoyer while he was still a police officer, is encouraged to call 719-662-2662.