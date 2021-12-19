Former CT Doctor Charged In Connection With Fatal Shooting: PD

Good Sunday afternoon Connecticut,

The National Weather Service's first look at the Christmas Day forecast calls for partly sunny skies and temperatures around 45 degrees. Before we get to Christmas Day, we're looking at a week of dry weather with seasonal temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the low 40s most days, the coldest day of the week will be Monday, with temperatures only in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Former CT Doctor Charged In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of Truck Driver: Vermont State Police



Jozsef Piri, 49, formerly of West Simsbury, CT, who is licensed as a physician/surgeon in Connecticut and as a medical doctor in Florida, has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a truck driver in Vermont in 2019, according to Hearst Connecticut and Vermont State Police.

Piri, who now lives in Naples, Florida, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 1, 2019 fatal shooting, Vermont State Police said. Piri was arrested on Dec. 16 on a warrant, police said.

The body of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, Massachusetts, was found behind the wheel of the Katsiroubas Produce truck he had been driving along Vermont Route 103 in Rockingham, Vermont State Police said. Piri and Fonseca-Rivera did not know each other, authorities said.

"Through investigation, the state police learned that Piri was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra on Vermont Route 103 in close proximity to Fonseca-Rivera’s delivery truck on the day in question," Vermont State Police said in a news release. "Piri lived in Connecticut at the time and was returning home from a property he owned in Londonderry, Vermont. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, GPS data, photographs and other information to determine that Piri was driving immediately in front of Fonseca-Rivera just before the shooting occurred."

Hearst Connecticut, while citing an arrest warrant affidavit, said Fonseca-Rivera told a friend who he was on the phone with that a vehicle kept "speeding up and slowing down,” and shortly thereafter the phone went dead, the friend said.

Story continues

Additionally, in the affidavit as cited by Hearst, Piri was driving to Foxwoods Casino for an event he had tickets for.

.>>>Read More at Hearst Connecticut.

See also:

Students speak out on violence, threats/ Dog helps save infant’s life/ CNN producer from CT arrested/ Top custom CT license plates and more.>>>Read More.

Longtime eatery closing on Christmas Eve/ Restaurants affected by rising COVID-19 numbers/ Landmark business moving out of town and more…>>>Read More.

See also from across CT:

Before his sentencing for a DUI, William Lamprecht told the judge he was "scared of COVID" because he had cancer - less than 2 months later he was dead of the virus. https://t.co/OY88PImi3T

— Dave Altimari (@davealtimari) December 19, 2021

Confirmed COVID cases in schools have risen steadily over the last several weeks. https://t.co/h4jLOUzcBY

— Connecticut Mirror (@CTMirror) December 19, 2021

The adult and teenager both sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds following the incident. https://t.co/tidjfACTZw

— WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) December 19, 2021

Amid Covid Resurgence, Yale Ends Semester Online, Closes Dining Halls Officials urge students to leave early, prepare for possible remote reopening next semesterhttps://t.co/OSOSPwek6d

— New Haven Indy (@newhavenindy) December 19, 2021

This article originally appeared on the Milford Patch