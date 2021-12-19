Former CT Doctor Charged In Connection With Fatal Shooting: PD

Former CT Doctor Charged In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of Truck Driver: Vermont State Police

Jozsef Piri, 49, formerly of West Simsbury, CT, who is licensed as a physician/surgeon in Connecticut and as a medical doctor in Florida, has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a truck driver in Vermont in 2019, according to Hearst Connecticut and Vermont State Police.

Piri, who now lives in Naples, Florida, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 1, 2019 fatal shooting, Vermont State Police said. Piri was arrested on Dec. 16 on a warrant, police said.

The body of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, Massachusetts, was found behind the wheel of the Katsiroubas Produce truck he had been driving along Vermont Route 103 in Rockingham, Vermont State Police said. Piri and Fonseca-Rivera did not know each other, authorities said.

"Through investigation, the state police learned that Piri was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra on Vermont Route 103 in close proximity to Fonseca-Rivera’s delivery truck on the day in question," Vermont State Police said in a news release. "Piri lived in Connecticut at the time and was returning home from a property he owned in Londonderry, Vermont. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, GPS data, photographs and other information to determine that Piri was driving immediately in front of Fonseca-Rivera just before the shooting occurred."

Hearst Connecticut, while citing an arrest warrant affidavit, said Fonseca-Rivera told a friend who he was on the phone with that a vehicle kept "speeding up and slowing down,” and shortly thereafter the phone went dead, the friend said.

Additionally, in the affidavit as cited by Hearst, Piri was driving to Foxwoods Casino for an event he had tickets for.

