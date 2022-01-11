Former CT Resident Voted Twice In 2020 Election: PD: CT News

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Monday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

The man allegedly voted in-person in Florida and cast an absentee ballot in Connecticut, officials said. He was arrested in Florida.>>>Read More.

Tapawingo Tubing will operate in Connecticut.>>>Read More.

The student's roommates heard her screaming, and pulled her attacker off of her, according to the Connecticut Post.>>>Read More.

"This is a very different situation than what we were in a year and a half ago," Lamont said, doubling down against a statewide mask mandate.>>>Read More.

The acts of those at an apartment building fire last March are showcased in a documentary.>>>Read More.

The teen was shot and police say they are investigating.>>>Read More.

