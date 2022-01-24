Former CT state court victim advocate pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

A Canton man who worked in Superior Court as an advocate for victims of crime pleaded guilty Monday to distributing pornographic images of children across the Internet.

Robert Eccleston, 58, was observed sharing numerous images and videos of children, some depicting sexual abuse, by FBI agents who infiltrated a web site catering to child pornographers, according to federal officials. He pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Hartford Monday and faces a mandatory minimum prison term of five years.

Federal prosecutors said Eccleston used the screen names “hartfordctguy” and “Mowgli100″ and served as the administrator of one pornographic site, requiring prospective members of send him obscene images in order to gain admission to the group site.

At the time of his arrest in December 2020, Eccleston was employed as a Victim Services Advocate for the Hartford Superior Court in Hartford. He has been held since his arrest. Eccleston is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19.