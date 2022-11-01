Former CT state Rep. Michael DiMassa pleads guilty to stealing about $1.2 million in pandemic relief money

Michael DiMassa, a former Democratic state Representative and West Haven political insider, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he stole about $1.2 million the city was awarded to cover expenses arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

As the pandemic reached Connecticut, in late 2020, DiMassa was empowered by West Haven’s mayor to approve spending for prevention measures and other unexpected costs. He admitted in court Monday that he conspired with his wife and two others to embezzle the federal grant money by creating dummy invoices and directing payments to sham companies.

Federal prosecutors and FBI agents presented evidence in court suggesting DiMassa blew tens of thousands of dollars of the stolen money at the Mohegan Sun Casino, where his purchases of tens of thousands of dollars in gambling chips correspond with illegal diversions of COVID money.

Before he was arrested and forced out of the state Legislature, DiMassa held a variety of positions in West Haven’s government. He was arrested in October 2021. John Bernardo, a political associate and fellow city employee, was charged a month later. DiMassa’s wife, Lauren Knox DiMassa and his associate, John Trasacco, were charged in February.

The embezzlement came to the attention of federal law enforcement officials through Democratic infighting for control of West Haven’s government. It resulted in greater state review of city spending by West Haven, a city that has flirted with insolvency and been subject to state oversight for decades.

DiMassa and Bernardo were accused of creating a phony partnership, Compass Investment Group, and using it as a vehicle to steal about $637,000.

Federal prosecutors said the two billed the city for a long list of services that included “as COVID-19 Legal + Lobbying + Site work for COVID-19 Clinic, Consulting Service-Legislative Review Executive Orders — COVID-19, Consulting Service-Suppo1i Staff Services, Monitors/Security Site (April 2021-May 2021), and Consulting Service Lobbying Service — COVID-19 Federal.” In reality, the indictment charges, the two did nothing for he city.

Bernardo is accused of getting about $50,000. When he pleaded guilty to a fraud charge earlier this year, Bernardo blamed DiMassa and complained he didn’t realize the extent of the theft until reading about it in the newspaper after his arrest.

“I had no idea what Mr. DiMassa was doing, how he was getting the money,” Bernardo said when he pleaded guilty. “When I heard it was between $500,000 and $800,000, I said, ‘What is going on here? Where is the money?’ "

DiMassa’s wife - they were married days before his arrest - also pleaded guilty guilty to participating in a conspiracy to commit fraud. Her lawyer said in court that, as was the case with Bernardo, she handed almost all the money she is accused of collecting, $147,776.10, to her husband.

Federal prosecutors said the checks issued to Lauren DiMassa under the heading “Youth Violence COVID-19 Associated Expenses,” included charges for “in-home counseling, cleaning supplies, special needs hourly service, WIFI assistance for low/moderate income families, counseling services, license fees, a fall youth clinic, meals, support group supplies, equipment rental, and youth clinic support group.”

Lauren DiMassa is accused of cashing 16 checks, keeping a portion of the funds and depositing the rest in an account she controlled. During the period in which the fraud occurred, July 2020 to October 2021, prosecutors said she did nothing in return for the money.

The fourth defendant in the case, John Trasacco, is accused of creating two dummy corporations, L&H company and JIL Sanitation Services, that he and DiMassa allegedly used to bill West Haven for non-existent COVID-related supplies and services. Among other things, federal prosecutors said the two billed the city for cleaning a school building that the indictment said “had been vacant and abandoned for years.”

Tarasco has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.