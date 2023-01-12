Former Cumberland County Schools teacher's assistant charged with assaulting disabled person

A former Cumberland County Schools teacher's assistant was arrested on a charge of assaulting an individual with a disability Jan. 12, 2023, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Brittany Nicole McKoy, 30, was employed by the school system when the assault occurred, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office news release.

Sgt. Mickey Locklear with the Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the assault, which was on a student, took place Dec. 9.

McKoy worked as an Exceptional Children Support Assistant at Pine Forest High School from Sept. 15 to Dec. 13, when she resigned, Cumberland County Schools spokesperson Lindsay Whitley said in a Thursday statement. Exceptional Children's Services supports students with disabilities, according to the Cumberland County Schools website. McKoy was suspended with pay Dec. 12, Whitley said.

"We are deeply concerned about these allegations, which do not reflect the professionalism and integrity of the many good people who work hard on behalf of our students every day," Whitley said. "Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

Before her time at Pine Forest High School, McKoy worked as a teacher's assistant and bus driver at Howard Hall Elementary during two different periods, from Feb. 19, 2020, to Dec. 16, 2021, and again from Feb. 3 to May 20, according to Whitley.

McKoy was booked into the Cumberland County jail Thursday and was released on a $5,000 unsecured bail, the Sheriff's Office said. She will appear in court Feb. 2, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Victims Detective S. Odenwelder at 910-677-5477 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

