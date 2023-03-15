Former Cuomo aide alleging sexual harassment sues New York

·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment in a federal lawsuit filed a separate lawsuit Wednesday against the state.

Charlotte Bennett filed a complaint in state court in Manhattan saying her former employer, the state of New York, is liable for Cuomo’s sexual harassment and for the actions of his top aides, who failed to take corrective action once she reported it.

Bennett already filed a federal lawsuit in September against Cuomo and three top aides. In both suits, she says she was sexually harassed and retaliated against.

Bennett, who turned 25 when she worked for Cuomo, claims he subjected her to invasive questions about her personal life and sexual relationships. He once told her he was “lonely” and wanted a girlfriend who lived in Albany, according to the state lawsuit.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

When Bennett reported the harassment, top aides to the governor transferred her to a lesser job in health policy instead of taking appropriate measures, she said. She eventually resigned, according to the suit.

“She experienced near-debilitating anxiety, symptoms of depression, and began suffering from a chronic neurological disorder as a direct result of Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment of her and the hasty and disorganized transfer of her to the health policy team,” according to the complaint filed Wednesday.

An email seeking comment was sent to the attorney general's office, which defends the state against lawsuits.

In February 2021, Bennett became the second woman to come forward with accusations against Cuomo, playing a critical role in his downfall.

Cuomo resigned that August after the attorney general released the results of an investigation t hat concluded Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women, including Bennett.

Cuomo has denied those allegations and criticized the attorney general’s report.

Recommended Stories

  • Charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent: T-shirt in NMIXX music video sparks controversy

    JYP Entertainment girl group NMIXX has sparked controversy for a vulgar word that appears in their new “Young, Dumb, Stupid” music video. In the music video, leader Haewon can be seen wearing a graphic T-shirt with an acrostic that spells out the word "C*NT," a slang term referring to female genitalia. It didn’t take long for JYP Entertainment to edit the music video, removing the "N - erve, T - alent" part of the phrase.

  • Man found dead in neighbor’s yard after gas station shootout, APD says

    Witnesses say they saw the man run across the street after the shooting and collapse in a yard.

  • Stripe valuation drops again to $50 billion with latest funding round

    Privately held fintech company Stripe Inc.’s valuation has reportedly fallen for the second time in 2023 as the company announced a new round of funding late Wednesday. In a release, the company said it has signed agreements for more than $6.5 billion in a Series I round with existing investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Founders Fund, and new ones such as Singapore-based GIC and Temasek, and Goldman Sachs Asset and Wealth Management, for a valuation of $50 billion. Back in January, Stripe reportedly had cut its internal valuation to $63 billion, down from a $95 billion valuation in March 2021.

  • The Shazam! Fury Of The Gods premiere was absolutely soaking wet

    A Tuesday spat of rain in Los Angeles may have been a win for the drought-prone city, but for the stars of the Shazam! Fury Of The Gods franchise, it played out like a perfect example of the film’s titular divine ire. As members of the cast and production team united to celebrate the premiere of the sequel to the 2019 DC Studios hit, the heavens also came together to bless the premiere with a sopping wet red carpet.

  • Grandson of Iditarod co-founder wins Alaska sled dog race

    Ryan Redington on Tuesday won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, bringing his six dogs off the Bering Sea ice to the finish line on Nome’s main street. Redington, 40, is the grandson of Joe Redington Sr., who helped co-found the arduous race across Alaska that was first held in 1973 and is known as the “Father of the Iditarod.”

  • Democrats rake in $12.3 million in Hakeem Jeffries' 2nd month as leader

    Democrats on Capitol Hill brought in $12.3 million in February, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries accounting for $9.3 million of the donations on his own.

  • Silicon Valley Bank execs enjoyed generous compensation in recent years, with CEO and CFO packages up 30% from 2018

    The demise of Silicon Valley Bank is shining a light on stock sales made by execs days before it failed. Even before that, they enjoyed generous compensation.

  • 2 arrested and charged for burglarizing Chinese restaurant in South Carolina

    Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary that left a Chinese restaurant in South Carolina ransacked over the weekend. Donte Ward, 38, and Jarrod Green, 37, were each charged with second-degree burglary for the incident at Asian Garden at 3971 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Green, on the other hand, was arrested quickly after a secondary search of the restaurant.

  • NY officials take down gun trafficking ring

    New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force announce the take down of a firearm and drug trafficking operation. (March 15)

  • Tulare County emergency shelters in need of donations following floods

    Tulare’s emergency shelters are searching for donations after portions of the county were struck by an intense atmospheric river over the last week.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury says record FDIC cash draw won't affect debt ceiling 'X-date'

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said its withdrawal of a record $40 billion in U.S. Treasury Funds on Friday as it seized control of Silicon Valley Bank will not affect when the Treasury runs out of operating room under the debt ceiling. The FDIC withdrawal from the Treasury General Account was many times larger than any previous largest draws, according to data from the Daily Treasury Statement for March 10 released late on Monday.

  • Access to abortion pill in the balance as Texas judge hears mifepristone case

    Trump-appointed judge says he will rule ‘as soon as possible’ on case brought by far-right anti-abortion groups

  • Review: U2 documentary marred by an oddball American

    David Letterman joins Bono and The Edge in a new streaming documentary about U2 and one obvious question soon jumps out: What exactly is David Letterman doing here? The droll, bushy-bearded American comedian is an odd choice to be master of ceremonies for this Disney+ project, unbalancing everything, even the title, “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman.” Director Morgan Neville does a fabulous job using new interviews — including brilliant insights by musician Glen Hansard and producer Jimmy Iovine — and melding them with old performances as he explores the band's origins, song creations, highs and lows.

  • Oldest fossils of remarkable marine reptiles found in Arctic

    Ichthyosaurs were a successful group of marine reptiles that prospered during the age of dinosaurs, some reaching up to around 70 feet (21 meters) long - exceeded in size in the history of Earth's oceans only by the largest of the whales. Fossils dating to about 250 million years ago unearthed in a harsh and remote locale - Norway's Arctic island of Spitsbergen - are now providing surprising insight into the rise of ichthyosaurs. Researchers said they found remains of the earliest-known ichthyosaur, which lived approximately 2 million years after Earth's worst mass extinction that ended the Permian Period, wiping out roughly 90% of the planet's species amid massive Siberian volcanism.

  • Tesla owner says his app unlocked a stranger's car — and let him drive off with it

    Rajesh Randev was driving a white Tesla Model 3 for around 15 minutes before he noticed it wasn't his car, he told The Washington Post.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says clients poured in $4 billion at the height of the SVB panic

    CEO Walter Bettinger also told CNBC that he bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock on Tuesday for his personal account.

  • Fight over dominoes game ends with deadly shooting at a birthday party, TN cops say

    The man shot his roommate when they started to fight over $10, police said.

  • Report: Scoot Henderson has played his last game with the G League Ignite

    Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will not play in the remainder of the season with the G League Ignite.

  • Indonesia arrests 4 foreigners for alleged drug smuggling

    Indonesian authorities said Wednesday they have arrested four foreigners for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the country, including a Nigerian man who had swallowed dozens of capsules filled with more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine. A Brazilian man and three Nigerian men were arrested separately between January and March at Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta and several apartments in the capital, police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andika told a news conference in Jakarta. Indonesia is a major hub for drug trafficking in Southeast Asia and has strict drug laws, with convicted smugglers sometimes executed by firing squad.

  • Italian government tells Milan to stop registering same-sex couples' children

    Italy's right-wing government has told Milan's city council to stop registering same-sex parents' children, re-igniting a debate around Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's conservative agenda. Italy legalised same-sex civil unions in 2016, overriding opposition from Catholic and conservative groups, yet it fell short of giving them adoption rights, fearing that it would encourage surrogate pregnancies, which remain illegal. In the absence of clear legislation on the issue some courts have ruled in favour of allowing same sex couples to adopt each others' children, and mayors of some cities, including Milan, have registered surrogate births to same-sex couples.