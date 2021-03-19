Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

Sonam Sheth
·2 min read
cuomo calls for resignation
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images

  • A former Cuomo aide said he joked in 2018 that he would "mount" her if he were a dog.

  • Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker she was "grossed out" by the comment but didn't reply.

  • She is one of seven women to accuse the embattled governor of sexual misconduct.

Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told The New Yorker that Cuomo once joked that he would "mount" her if he were a dog.

Speaking with the investigative reporter Ronan Farrow, Boylan said Cuomo made the comment about mounting her in February 2018 after a press conference at which Cuomo showed reporters his new puppy, Captain. Boylan said that after the conference wrapped, Captain jumped up and down near her as she and the governor were leaving. The former aide added that after she reached toward Captain to get him to settle down, Cuomo joked that if he were a dog, he would try to "mount" her as well.

"I remember being grossed out but, also, like, what a dumb third-grade thing to say," Boylan told Farrow. She added that she didn't reply and "just shrugged it off."

Boylan was the first person to accuse the governor of sexual misconduct, tweeting in December that he "sexually harassed me for years." Since then, six other women have publicly and privately alleged that Cuomo made inappropriate advances toward them as well, and the New York State Assembly has launched an impeachment inquiry into the matter.

The governor's office, meanwhile, has denied the allegations and Cuomo has resisted growing calls to resign, even as he bleeds support from members of his own party.

In addition to nearly 60 New York state lawmakers, a majority of New York's Democratic congressional delegation have also said he should step down, as did the state's two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

But as Insider's Jake Lahut reported, Cuomo is unlikely to resign any time soon and instead appears to be buying time while New York Attorney General Tish James investigates the allegations against him. Cuomo has repeatedly said that the probe should conclude first, and that lawmakers already calling for him to resign "who don't know a single fact but yet form a conclusion and an opinion are, in my opinion, reckless and dangerous."

